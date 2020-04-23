County Reporting Recovered COVID-19 Cases

Cases in Auglaize County continue an upward trend, but recovery cases are also rising, according to the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) in its daily briefing of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Thursday.

The ACHD reported 29 confirmed cases with eight hospitalizations, but the department also reported 10 recovered cases -- a new statistic the department is releasing.

Twenty-three of the 29 cases are female (79%) while six cases are male or 21% of all cases. Data reported is cumulative over the course of the outbreak.

The ACHD stated the 29th case s a 93-year-old female, but the department is not releasing any additional identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

“As testing capabilities increase and testing criteria changes we expect numbers to continue to rise. It is vital that we all continue social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus and limit all non-essential activities,’ the department said in a release. “When in public areas wear a cloth mask as an added layer of protection.”

The ACHD will update COVID-19 data approximately at 2 p.m. daily on its website at AuglaizeHealth.org and posted on its Facebook page.

After not reporting a news case of COVID-19 for 11 days, the Mercer County Health District (MCHD) reported its second new case in as many days on Thursday.

The district reported 15 confirmed cases, 10 recovered cases, seven pending cases, 189 negative cases, one hospitalization and one death of COVID-19.

The 15th case is a male in the age range of 60 to 70 years and is self-isolating at home.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.