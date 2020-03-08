County Health Dept. Outlines COVID-19, Flu Prevention Tips

Globally, the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is steadily growing, with the virus now confirmed in multiple states in the United States.

The Ohio Department of Health has set up a website — Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov — which has updated statistics regarding the potential spread of the virus into the state.

Currently, there are zero confirmed cases in Ohio, with two persons under investigation.

The website is updated every day at 2 p.m.

While the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S. is imminent, and health officials don’t yet know to what degree, they want to make certain the public knows that the the flu is a more immediate threat right now.

“I think the big thing to consider right now is that the flu is a greater risk,” said Oliver Fisher, Auglaize County Health Commissioner. “The flu’s here, we report out numbers on a monthly basis and we get weekly updates. You can see the numbers growing. That really should be your major concern right now. Coronavirus, I mean it’s a still a potential threat, but really you should look at what’s in front of you and that’s going to be the flu. The respiratory disease season is among us right now and that should be a greater concern over coronavirus.”

Brenda Eiting, the Director of Nursing at the Auglaize Health Department, said the influenza season could be reaching its peak and she wants to warn the public about still being precautionary in regards to the flu.

“Keep in mind it’s respiratory season and to maintain any efforts to prevent being ill,” said Eiting. “Keep washing your hands, there’s a lot of good hand washing information out there. Use soap and water. Also, stay home if you’re ill. That’s a really big thing. If you’re ill, stay home so you’re not out contaminating others. In the meantime, if you can, stay away from others that are ill.”

The health department said what is really trying to push is a “don’t be scared, be prepared” mentality when it comes to the flu or the new COVID-19.

“I think within the U.S. and locally here in Ohio and Auglaize County, we’re going to make our best effort to make sure everyone’s informed,” said Fisher. “We’re sharing information with health care facilities on a constant basis. Physicians, offices, local agencies, county partners, schools and long term care facilities, too. We’re making sure we’re getting out as much information as we can about this.”

“If someone in your family gets it, or you get it, self-isolation for 14 days is what’s required,” said Fisher when talking about COVID-19. “You’re being out away from the public, being isolated from home up to two weeks. Planning ahead — so if you need to look at having more medications on hand, or food. A lot of the grocery stores locally are offering services like point-and-pay and delivery services. If you are infected, stay isolated”.

Fisher said it’s important to have a plan for your place of work as well.

“Speak with your place of business,” said Fisher. “If they get workers that come down with this and it spreads more, how are they going to handle it? Are they going to allow telework? Are they going to be able to allow you to stay home for two weeks? A lot of that planning and preparation is key when trying to combat that.”

Fisher said the state of Ohio is working on setting up an information hotline that will address any questions that people may have.

He said the hotline would hopefully be running early next week, but that the health department would share any information they have on its website and social media platforms.

“Once that information’s out, we’re going to share that,” said Fisher. “If anyone has questions we’re trying to point them in the right direction to try and alleviate any concerns that they might have.”

One thing to note, although there have been over 100,000 confirmed cases of of COVID-19, there have been 55,000 people that have recovered from it, with those numbers sure to rise.

“That’s not really shared a lot and I’m not sure why,” said Fisher. “A pretty good percentages of those are recovering. It doesn’t take away from the fact you should still be prepared for it, but also to consider that you can beat it. Once you get it there is still a good chance that you’ll just recover from it.”

The health department wants people to know that it’s still not too late to get flu vaccinations.

“There are many strains of the flu,” said Eiting, “the current flu vaccine has four strains in it so we’ll even have people that get the B-strain, but you’re still recommended to get a flu shot to protect against the other strains or types.”