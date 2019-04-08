Council Passes Wage Increase

After holding three readings, councilors approved Ordinance 2019-05 to adjust the salary for elected officials during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

Discussed and agreed among members of the finance committee and councilors in January and February, wage increases will occur commencing Jan. 1, 2020 to the following elected official positions: auditor: $18,870 to $24,000, law director: $26,000 to $35,000, council and council president: $5,000 to $5,750 and mayor: $15,000 to $22,000. The treasurer position will also be increased from $8,000 to $9,000, but not until Jan. 1, 2022.

Monday’s passage marks the first wage increase for St. Marys elected officials since 2008. Wages for elected officials have been increased every eight years except for 2016 because of the financial hardship the city was enduring.

All members of council voted “yes” for the passage except for councilman Jim Christman.