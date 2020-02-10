Council Approves Street Project

Council approved work to be done for several city streets during Monday's St. Marys council meeting.

As part of the city's 2020 street program, three streets will be reconstructed and five streets will be resurfaced.

The three reconstructed streets are Cheshire Drive from Kingsbury Drive to Oakview Drive, Kingsbury Drive from Cheshire to Royal Oak Drive and Sturgeon Street from Locust Street to the 200 block of south Locust Street. Cheshire Drive, currently a concrete street, will be asphalted.

The resurfacing portion of the project will consist of South West Street, from Oliver Street to the railroad, Yorkshire Drive, from McKinley Road to the cul-de-sac, North one Street, from Spring Street to Columbia Street, Gas Street from Spring to the north end of the street, and West North Street, from Concord Avenue to Augustus Street.

Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven added that while none of the streets that are scheduled for reconstruction are large streets, they are long overdue and need to be replaced.

He added that the streets will have an additional three feet of width added — from 28 feet to 31 feet — reducing the lawn size on either end of the streets from six feet to four and a half feet.

The city will advertise bids on the street project Wednesday and will open seal bids Feb. 27. The completion date for the project is slated for Oct. 30.

In addition, council suspended the rules and passed Resolution 2020-04, an emergency resolution for the repair, replacement or construction of curbing, gutters, sidewalks, combination sidewalk, curbs, asphalt pavement and drive approaches.

Also on Monday, Auglaize County Commissioner candidate David Bambauer spoke briefly to council and asked for its support of him as he faces Steve Henderson of Wapakoneta. The two are vying for the commissioner seat vacated by Dan Regula.

Bambauer, 60, is a 1978 graduate of New Knoxville High School and a graduate of the Northwest Business College, which is now the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

He told members of council that he has been in private business with his family at Bambauer Fertilizer for 40 years and now his nieces and nephews are owners of the business, making Bambaur chief financial officer.

"I always had a good run out there and have always enjoyed working with everybody," he added.

Bambauer pointed out that he has an understanding on how county, city and township governments work while working for the Washington Township Fiscal Officer for 23 years.