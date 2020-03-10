Council Approves Joint Use Agreement Of Stadium

St. Marys City Councilors approved a resolution that authorizing a joint use agreement with St. Marys City Schools District in regards to its state-of-the-art football stadium.

Council suspended the rules and passed Resolution 2020-07, authorizing execution of a joint use agreement with the board of education of the city of St. Marys. The Roughrider Philanthropic Association has applied for a $350,000 grant from the state of Ohio capital budget to help the organization finish additional aspects of Grand Lake Heath System Field at Roughrider Athletic Complex such as asphalt and concrete work.

RPA member and city law director Zach Ferrall said he has not heard of any word on if the RPA is going to receive the money, but as part of the RPA’s eligibility to be awarded money the state of Ohio requires the land to have a 15-year conservation. One way to make sure the school covers that eligibility, the city of St. Marys has to establish that land as a joint use with the school.

Ferrall said the St. Marys school board will consider the same issue during its Wednesday meeting.

“This is formalizing what we have known, heard and expected during the stadium project, which is that it is potentially available as a working track or available for club and local sports,” Ferrall added.

According to the RPA website, the organization has raised 90% of the funds for the projected $3 million stadium, which officially opened last year by hosting a football scrimmage, five regular season football games, a playoff football game and the Western Buckeye League Track and Field Championship in May.

Despite the stadium being well functional throughout the season, improvements are still needed.

Ferrall confirmed the grant money, if awarded, would go toward interior work of the visitor’s restroom, concrete work on the plaza and asphalt added to the handicapped parking area in lots B and C. Ferrall did add, however, that the more donations that come and the size of any grant will affect how much parking gets asphalted.

Any maintenance, management of the stadium and liability will still be the school’s responsibility, but passing the resolution will allow the stadium to serve as a community area for at least 15

years.

Aside from its main use as a football field, marching band practice and track, the facility is also meant for postseason soccer, physical education classes and

an area for the community.

“This is very similar to kids playing at the playground at West Intermediate,” Ferrall said. “It’s on the school grounds, but the public uses it the same way.

“The school will continue to manage the stadium, it is not like it is a free for all. The school will still have control to protect their investment.”