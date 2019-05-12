Corvettes Converge on St. Marys

There was a car for everybody’s style at the 30th annual Corvette Cruise-In as of the iconic American cars took over the city of St. Marys and Bud’s Chevrolet on Saturday morning.

Ranging from 1956 to brand new, more than 500 cars covered the lot of the dealership as hundreds of customers and admirers walked through the aisles of Corvettes. With 20 clubs providing the cars, multiple states across the country were represented.

“We’re nationally known for our Corvette sales so we have a pretty big family of owners clear across the country and they like to come back and support us,” said Corvette Specialist Tom Hendricks.

One of those clubs present Saturday was the Corvette Troy Club.

With 114 members, the 52-year-old club was one of — if not the — largest clubs at the cruise-in. Sponsored by Bud’s Chevrolet, the club was selling tickets for a brand-new, red 2019 Corvette that will be raffled off on Sept. 27 at the Tipp City Mum Festival.

“Tom Hendricks has always been good with us for this,” Corvette Troy President Dean Brookshire said. “He provides us with a car at a discounted price so we can raise as much money as possible and then we raffle the car off at the mum festival. We don’t keep any of the money, it all goes to charity.”

The club’s primary beneficiary is the Greater Dayton Chapter of Spina Bifida but Brookshire said the club also helps raise funds for smaller, local charities. The only funds taken from the raffle ticket sales is the cost of the tickets themselves and any advertising costs.

In addition to charities, club members support their fellow members in ways that Brooksire said goes beyond the cars they share.

That bond shared by Corvette owners is part of what drives the success of the annual cruise-in. Hendricks said the dealership starts planning for the event in the winter but the majority of the work is handled by the traditions started over the past several years.

Awards were presented Saturday afternoon but results were not available until after press time. Results will be published in Tuesday’s edition of The Evening Leader.