Coronavirus Scare Cancels Events, Closes Schools

With the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local events and entities are announcing postponements or closures.

Below is an update of everything affected from the outbreak.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon that all schools, kindergarten to 12th grade, in Ohio will be closed for three weeks beginning after school on Monday through April 3.

Local schools will decide use/access of buildings during that time.

For St. Marys City Schools District, students will have classes Friday and Monday but will then be off the next three weeks. Teachers will be assigning some work for students to complete over the three-week span to have students keep up on their studies, according to Superintendent Bill Ruane.

“It’s too early to know how it will affect state testing or if and how days will be made up,” Ruane added.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, 52 persons under investigation and 30 persons under investigation who have tested negative for the

virus.

The announcement came as Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts work places, religious gatherings, weddings, funerals and other events.

Numerous cancellations preceded the announcement across the state.

The Ohio School Athletic Association announced earlier in the day on Thursday that all of its state tournaments and the boys basketball regional tournament have been postponed indefinitely. The suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; individual wrestling tournament; ice hockey tournament and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.

The Auglaize County Health Department is currently recommending a few precautions such as recommending grocery delivery services in the area or asking your employer if there are work from home options. The department also recommends calling before showing up to a hospital or doctor’s office if someone develops a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Health officials can then determine if testing needs to take place and prepare ahead of time to protect other visitors.

More information can be found at Coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling an information hotline at 833-427-4634.

Local meetings and events are also being postponed, canceled or rescheduled.

The next Auglaize PERI Chapter No. 9 luncheon scheduled for April 7 in St. Marys has been canceled and rescheduled for June 2 at the Wapakoneta Eagles.

The Noble Township hog roast scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. No rescheduled date has been announced.

Citizens National Bank in Celina canceled its Customer Appreciation Day that was scheduled for March 26 and will reschedule it for a later date.

Celina Rotary Club has moved its annual auction event to an online auction and canceled its charity dinner. The online auction will be held from 9 a.m. March 21 to 9 p.m. March 22 at Celinarotary.org/Auction.

Area nursing homes are also taking extra precautions during this time.

Vancrest of St. Marys posted a release on its Facebook page about tightened policies to combat the spread of the virus.

“In accordance with Ohio Department of Health guidance has made the decision to limit entry to our facility through the main entrance off of Hager Street only,” the post states. “Each resident will be allowed one visitor per day between the hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.”

The post also states that each visitor, vendor and staff member will be screened upon entry per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ODH guidelines.

For questions or concerns, contact Vancrest’s Administrator Jami Goecke, or the Director of Nursing, Jenny Zerkle, at 419-394-3308.

Fred Stratmann, the general counsel for Communicare, the company that owns Grande Lake Healthcare Center as well as 89 more nursing homes across seven states in the U.S., says the company instituted a “no-visitation” policy in all its buildings on Tuesday.

Prior to that, there were screenings being done, testing for the COVID-19 virus on each person who entered the building.

Stratmann said vendors and health care practitioners could still be allowed on the premises, but they’re continuing to be screened each time. Patients in hospice would still be allowed to see family and friends, also.

“If someone’s on hospice, we’re going to let their family see them if they’re in their end days,” said Stratmann. “We don’t want to be in a situation where someone’s passing and they don’t have the opportunity to have family and friends there.

“If a family members feels as though they have a valid reason to be exempted from our no-visitation policy, we’ll talk to them about it and work with them on it. If we grant it, we’ll do whatever we can to isolate that visit. Our first and foremost goal is protecting our residents from any exposure to COVID-19. That’s the driving force behind everything that we do.”

Elmwood of New Bremen stated on its Facebook page earlier in the week that unnecessary traffic and visitors to the facility will be limited as well as necessary visitors have to be screened. The assisted living center is asking that unless a visit is of dire importance, to refrain visiting loved ones at this time.

Necessary visitors will be required to wash their hands immediately upon entering Elmwood of New Bremen and are encouraged to go directly to their resident’s suite and not mingle about the building.

The assisted living center is canceling outings where residents will exit a bus, but may continue to go on drives for scenery viewing. Elmwood is also canceling outside entertainment from coming to the facility.

Hairdressers will be prohibited from coming in for two weeks before the center re-evaluates the situation.

Additional trainings are being held to update staff on the latest recommendations by the CDC.