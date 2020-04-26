Construction Continues

Although the students are not allowed to be in class, the work must go on to complete the Tri Star Career Compact construction program’s house. That work — what little remained — falls on the shoulders of construction teacher Brett McGillvary.

“The kids had a lot of it done already,” he said. “I would say they got 95% of it done before they weren’t allowed to come to class anymore.”

Most of the work remaining for McGillvary involves trimming and finishing the kitchen inside the 2,045 square-foot home. He said the students had finished a couple of the bedrooms and had all interior doors in place but cabinets and countertops were still unfinished when Gov. Mike DeWine closed schools.

The construction project is the final part of the program for the seniors. Not being able to finish out their project is just another painful reminder for the seniors that this year is unlike any other.

“They were bummed,” McGillvary said of the seniors.

Instruction is difficult for a hands-on program such as construction but McGillvary said most of the seniors are currently working in the construction field already as many seniors are permitted to work most days during their final year.

But the work must go on and McGillvary is going to finish out what his students had started.

The Tri Star construction house is located just across state Route 703 from the school’s main building and features three bedrooms, a full basement, two full bathrooms and one half bath as well as a three-car garage.

There are no open houses scheduled at this time but serious inquiries can arrange an appointment by calling 419-586-7060.