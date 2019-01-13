Comradery important to NBHS senior

By JENNA GILBERT

Staff Writer

NEW BREMEN — Getting a head start on the future is what one New Bremen High School senior is focusing on right now. With only a few months left in school year, Ben Kuck is getting a head start on life after education.

Over the holiday break Kuck began an internship with Thieman Quality Metals in New Bremen, spending some hours on the weekend getting some lower level experience in a field he is hoping to make a career in.

“Just kind of a change of pace from where I used to work at the local grocery store so this way it was a change of pace, a different type of skill level that had to be used and being kind of aimed toward the field I want to go into,” he said. “I really want to be really experienced and set myself ahead of some other applicants.

“I’m starting to learn some new machining work aspects with some CNC machines, lasers. Been doing a lot of cleaning since I just started there and trying to work my way up through the ranks. Hopefully I can work and get some time working with the engineer that works there.”

Tinkering with objects has been an interest for Kuck since he was a kid, starting first with LEGO sets he had growing up. He attributes a lot of this hobby to his older brothers who also built objects out of LEGOs.

“They always did it too so I just kind of jumped in with them and started building stuff, messing around with different things,” Kuck recalled. “Dad has a barn in our backyard so he’s always building different things, helping build stuff for Mom or the house for decoration or fixing stuff up, different yard equipment and all kinds of stuff.”

His fondness of tinkering has lead him to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at either the University of Dayton or Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Kuck managed to work in the internship with Thiemans despite keeping a very packed schedule with sports, clubs and time spent with his church’s youth group. With NBHS alone he is a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams, president of FFA, National Honors Society and the senior class, vice president of the science club and a member of the Student District Leadership Team. But with all the many groups he’s a member of, he said being on the football team is his favorite.

He started playing when he was in seventh grade and despite not having a long history with the sport, the comradery he has built with his teammates is something he is the most proud of. Something he says paid off this football season when the team went 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the MAC, the first winning season since 2004.

“It was really a change of culture from what it used to be. It was kind of lackadaisical, people showed up and played because they wanted to say they played football,” he said. “As a group we really started to change the culture and with the help of the classes ahead of us, we really got together and were driven enough to stay focus and wanted to put in the hard work to where we can have a good football program and to provide that kind of pride and sense of community to our school and community.”

Something else that made this year’s football season special for Kuck was that on top of their wins, this group of seniors is the first group to spend all four years under head Coach Chris Schmidt.

Although he keeps a busy schedule, holding himself to a high standard is something he said sets him apart from other students. His parents — Bob and Cheryl Kuck — have always pushed him, but so did his brothers.

“I was lucky enough that they saw the potential of how bright I could be and the potential in me when I was young so they always pushed me from the beginning and it’s just a lifestyle now,” the 18-year-old said. “I’m so used to being pushed and driven that I can take it upon myself now to be held to a high standard and hold myself responsible to attain big things.”

While comradery with his team is something Kuck holds close as he nears his graduation, but he also appreciates the comradery he has with the rest of his school and with the community of New Bremen.

“Like I just said, the community aspect and being comfortable with everything when everyone knows everyone,” he said. “You can say ‘hi’ to everyone and you know their whole background, their whole history and it’s kind of neat to know that but it also kind of gives you a sense of pride for your own family because you know that if you mess up then everyone will — it spreads like wildfire in small towns and everyone knows that — it kind of puts a burden on you as well and more responsibility to uphold your name and pride for your family.”

That comradery also holds true with the relationships he said he’s built with some of his teachers, specifically Dan Kanney, one of the high school science teachers. What he likes about Kanney is his ability to communicate with the students. Kuck said he’s the type students can ask anything to, or joke around with. One of Kuck’s favorite questions to ask Kanney is if an activity is a sport or not a sport.

“Because he is left-handed predominantly so if he uses his left hand in that sport he considers it a sport,” Kuck explained. “But if he doesn’t it’s not a sport. So it’s always fun to try and pick him with different ideas like one day we came up with NASCAR, is that a sport or not a sport? And he said, ‘well, you drive with two hands and you use your right foot but you still use your left hand? Nope, because you shift with your right hand, not a sport, not a sport.’

“It’s just fun how he can just talk and tell a story and different jokes like that.”

It’s those kinds of connections Kuck cherishes the most, and is proud of the fact that he can walk anywhere in the school or the village and start a conversation with anyone. It’s that kind of relationship that he hopes younger students will build as they grow through the school system. His advice to younger students as they continue to navigate New Bremen High School is to remember that “you get out of it what you put into it.”