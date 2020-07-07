Competitive Games, Tournaments Allowed For Contact Sports

The Ohio Department of Health issued an order on Tuesday regarding contact sport competitions.

According to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted during Tuesday’s daily press conference, competitive games and tournaments are now permitted for contact sports through July 15 when the order will be re-evaluated.

Husted added that he is encouraging everyone who is looking forward to a return to play to share a video or photo that emphasizes how they plan to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands more regularly to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Contact sports are football, basketball, field hockey, ice hockey, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse, bowling and gymnastics.

Student-athletes are encouraged to use the hashtag #IWantASeason to get the word out.

“This is a way for Ohio athletes to take to social media to tell their friends that ‘I am wearing a mask, I am practicing social distancing, I am washing my hands and I’m doing it because I want a season,” Gov. Mike DeWine added.

Despite the order in place, DeWine said testing is required for all players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials before travel and competitions. There will be daily symptom assessments and athletic trainers must wear a face covering while attending to a player.

Coaches and officials are strongly recommended to wear a face covering, when possible, strict social distancing must be followed by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition and immediate isolation and medical care for a participant who develops symptoms.

This news is welcoming for many fall sports fans as the season quickly approaches. The start of fall sports is scheduled for Aug. 1.

“The OHSAA does not intend to switch around sports seasons and we are still aiming for an Aug. 1 start date for fall sports practices,” Ohio High School Athletic Association Director of Communications Tim Stried said on Tuesday.