Community Garage Sale Rescheduled to July 24, 25

The St. Marys Community Garage Sales have been rescheduled.

They will be held on July 24 and 25, just in time to get ready for school.

The Caring Friends of St. Marys will complete a directory of residents participating in the Community Garage Sales including a city map and these maps will be available for free at banks, groceries, restaurants, video stores, the St. Marys Community Public Library and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce office the week before the sales.

Six hundred copies will be available for distribution and information will also be posted on the chamber's website.

Participants who wish to be included in the directory should send a list of 10 items to be sold and the address of the sale indicating the days and times they will be open.

Send this along with a $6 participation fee to Sally Eaton, 806 Lake Ave., St. Marys, OH 45885.Checks may be made payable to Sally Eaton.

The deadline for submitting this information and the $6 fee is July 5. Submissions after this date may be returned.

The profits from this sale are donated to the community through various local fundraisers and needs in the community.

The club also donates to the Agape Ministries, Inc. Food Pantry every month.

For questions or more information, call Eaton at 419-394-3024.