Coldwater's Fast Start Drowns Riders

Nearly one-third of the way through the season, St. Marys coach Craig Szymczak is proclaiming that his team is nearing a breaking-point on the year.

That is not a good sign six games into the season with 12 games remaining.

In their worst game of the season in terms of point-differential, the Roughriders succumbed to Coldwater by the first quarter and never regained footing in a 61-41 non-league loss on Friday.

In their worst start to a season since opening the 2008-09 season at 0-9, the Roughriders have been outscored 60-33 in the first quarter of games this season and that trend continued on Friday when the Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The Roughriders went 1-of-11 shooting from the floor and were out-rebounded 12-6.

But St. Marys has rebounded in each of their first five games in the second quarter, outscoring teams 76-70, but that trend, however, did not continue on Friday as the Cavaliers kept the pressure going with a 19-10 scoring advantage.

The Riders did not record a bucket from the field until the 5:46 mark of the second quarter when Colin Clements connected with the score ballooned to 23-5.

St. Marys did enjoy some scoring in the second quarter to keep the deficit at 18, 28-10, after scoring on three of the next four possessions, but ended the final four possessions of the first half with just two points after that.







For the remainder of the contest, the Roughriders missed 23 shots from the field and out-rebounded 17-12 — 40-21 for the game — in its worst rebounding performance of the season. From the field, St. Marys finished 16-of-56 (28.5 percent).

Coldwater’s Cole Frilling led all scorers with 13 points, followed by 11 from Jacob Wenning.

St. Marys has lost nine straight to Midwest Athletic Conference schools and have lost 14 straight games overall.