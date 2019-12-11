Cold-Blooded Caywood: Senior Delivers For Riders

Carly Caywood is one cold-blooded girl.

The Roughriders’ forward was facing a pressure-packed 1-and-1 situation with 3.5 seconds left with her team trailing 55-54 in a game where it has battled back on more than one occasion.

With the Delphos St. John’s faithful at the loudest they had been all night inside the Robert Arnzen Gymnasium, the senior knocked down both ends of the 1-and-1 to give the Roughriders a 56-55 lead as Paige Gaynier’s buzz-beating heave banged against the front of the rim to hand the Roughriders a non-league victory on Tuesday.

In what has been a challenging first few games as she has faced bigger post players, the 5-foot-8 Caywood played her best ball of the season and willed her team to a much-needed victory.

“I knew how hard we were working and I knew that our team needed this win so I didn’t really feel the pressure, I did it for my team,” Caywood said. “I was just thinking that this is just like practice and that I have trained for this.”

The win wipes away a two-game skid where the offense had shot under 30% from the floor in each of those two losses and serves as a confidence booster as the Roughriders(3-2) play Thursday at Western Buckeye League foe Wapakoneta (0-5).

“The win is not what we need it was being down nine at the beginning of the game and battling back,” Roughriders coach Jon Burke said. “It was taking an 10-0 hit at the beginning of the second half and battling back. Those have been moments so far that we haven’t battled back and that is what I am the most proud of than anything else.

“The toughness that we had to show tonight to stay with these guys and keep competing hard — we had girls sitting in moments where I think they would normally think they would be playing so they had to stay positive on the bench and support their teammates. That is what we have been asking them to do and they did it tonight.”

St. Marys endured a 9-0 Blue Jays’ run to open the game just to battle back to lead by double digits and eventually by nine at the half. St. Marys then withstood another St. John’s (3-3) run to open the third quarter — this on at 10-0 to trail 32-31 — but unlike the Defiance game last Thursday, the Roughriders did not collapse. They took the blows while also dishing them out with a 3-pointer by Lauren Cisco to keep a one-point lead heading into the final quarter and Caywood’s drive in the lane with seconds remaining drew the foul that landed her on the charity stripe as she sunk the game-winning shots.

“We never got down on ourselves,” Caywood said. “We had a rough game on Saturday and honestly, everyone was in it today.”

St. John’s opened the game with a trio of 3-pointers to lead 9-0 with 5:56 left, but failed score for the next 7:54 of the game as St. Marys went on a 20-0 run on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor during that span.

Kendall Dieringer had the first Riders’ basket on a putback with 4:54 left in the opening quarter. Three possessions later, Caywood and Noelle Ruane connected on buckets before Dieringer’s trey tied the game with 56.1 seconds left in the quarter.

St. Marys continued its run in the second quarter with 11 straight points — four from Caywood — to enjoy its largest lead of the game 20-9 with 3:15 left in the first half.

St. John’s hung around with a 3-pointer from Aubrie Friemoth to break St. Marys’ run as the Blue Jays ended the quarter by scoring 14 points in the final three minutes after being shut out the previous 7:54 to trail 31-22 at the half. Hannah Will opened the second half with a bucket, followed by a Gaynier field goal, a trey by Friemoth and a go-ahead two-pointer by Melanie Koenig as part of the Blue Jays’ 10-0 run.

The rest of the quarter was not more than there points apart but St. Marys pushed the lead to 49-44 after a Ruane layup with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter. However, a trey and a bucket by Will gave the Blue Jays a 55-54 lead following a Roughriders’ turnover.

Caywood finished with a game-high 17 points — including eight in the final eight minutes. Dieringer followed with 12 points as the Roughriders shot a much-improved 47.8% from the floor on Tuesday. Four players finished in double figures for St. John’s, led by Koenig and Gaynier with 14 each.

It’s now onto Wapakoneta.

The Redskins will enter Thursday’s cross-county rivalry with an 0-5 record, but they also have beaten St. Marys 12 straight times.

If anything, however, Tuesday’s win and how the Roughriders pulled together as a team might be just what the doctor ordered in overcoming the Redskins for the first time in almost a decade.

“Obviously this is a big win for us and it is a good confidence booster going into Wapak,” Burke said. “Wapak is going to be a big game, it is a rivalry game, a WBL game and a tough game. It is going to be something like how tonight was.

“I think we have proven to ourselves that we can support each other and get through the hits and battle back and Thursday night is going to be the same thing. Wapak is going to hit us a few times, we are going to make some turnovers, they are going to take advantage of it, but then can you bring that momentum back around, keep your emotions in check, keep supporting your teammates and get through those hits.”