Coalesce provides prfessional office space

At their Tuesday morning meeting, the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club packed into a newer business in downtown New Bremen to not only hear but also see what they have to offer.

At 111 W. Monroe St., Coalesce offers a work space for entrepreneurs who are working on getting their businesses off the ground, traveling business professionals who need a space to work from while in town, or just a student who needs a quiet place to finish their studies.

The name Coalesce is something that fits into the unique brand that is developing in downtown New Bremen. The name, in itself, means to come together, which Owner Shelly Busse said is something the space allows for — collaboration. The logo also ties into that theme, Busse explained.

Looking left to right, she said, the logo starts with a “C” shape as that is the first letter for the business. The C then turns into a paperclip which is to inspire people to work differently to reach the end goal, whatever that may be.

“Work different is just the way that businesses are growing and changing now, a lot of people do work from home, a lot of entrepreneurs do work from home and sometimes it gets lonely working from home and your dog can only provide so much conversation and you need to interact with people,” Busse said.

Finally, she said from a wide angle, the logo appears to be like a conversation bubble as she wants the space to be a place where people can network and converse about their business ideas to help them grow and be successful.

Busse said she started the business — which opened around Thanksgiving last year — after she left her job with Crown Equipment Corporation and started working with the Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance (AMBE).

“When I did, that I started working out of my house and I found challenges with that,” she told Rotarians. “I have two boys at home and they like to eat a lot and whenever I’m there working, they’re always expecting me to make them food or asking me questions or they’re interrupting me. And it was also really tough when I needed to have a meeting with a business person.

“A lot of times, we would go to the coffee shop, it’s an amazing space, but there’s also moms there with kids and there’s a lot of Crown people there so I would get interrupted a lot with people stopping to say hi. I started thinking about what could it be and what was needed in this area. That’s kind of how the idea started.”

