Classic Cars Stop At Bud's

It was a case of old meeting new Tuesday as 34 Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg classic cars rolled into the lot at Bud's Chevrolet during a stop along the ACD Hoosier Tour.

The cars — manufactured in Indiana, giving the tour its name — from the early and mid 1930s parked in among 2019 Corvettes and Cameros offering a glimpse at how car designs have changes in the last 90 years.

Having only produced cars for 12 years from 1924 to 1937, Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs became more and more rare as time wore on.

The dwindling number of vehicles on the road created a need for classic car enthusiasts to band together for parts and also for camaraderie.

The ACD Automobile Museum — located in the original 1930 showroom — is a Mecca for fans of the classic cars, event organizer Troy Ackerman said.

For car fanatics like James Bartlett — who brought his 1936 Auburn Speedster — the tour and museum are a trip that can't be taken only once. This is the tenth year Bartlett has paricipated.

Bartlett has been around classic cars for as long as he can remember as father restored them and Bartlett worked on them with his brother. The red speedster — one of several classic cars he owns — Bartlett brought to St. Marys Tuesday was one he and his brother had completely restored from the ground up, taking it down to the bare frame and starting over.

Bartlett said he purchased the Speedster for $30,000 and he estimated that he has put about $100,000 into the restoration process. He valued the car between $130-$150,000.

Bartlett's Auburn was just one example of the long history each of the 34 cars on the Hoosier Tour represents. It's a history that Bud's Chevrolet Corvette Specialist Tom Hendricks is proud to have on display in St. Marys.

Hendricks also emphasized the boost the local economies can see from large groups.

The tour will continue its trip around the area through Thursday, with another stop scheduled in New Bremen Wednesday morning.

From Celina, the group will travel to Auburn for the annual ACD Festival at the museum.