City's Safety Services to Experience Planned Power Outage

The St. Marys Safety Building, which houses the city's police and fire departments, is in the process of upgrading its infrastructure and will be experiencing a power outage from 5 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m. Thursday. The outage will only affect the safety building.

The phones and radios are expected to remain fully operational through the duration of the outage however if the departments cannot be reached, residents are asked to contact the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office at 419-739-6565 for any emergencies.