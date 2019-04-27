City To Remove More Downtown Traffic Lights

Editor’s Note: This is part one of two-part series to inform readers on traffic lights being removed from downtown St. Marys and what city administrators are to do with the additional lights that are currently in place.

As part of a study completed last year about the number of warranted and unwarranted traffic lights in and around downtown St. Marys, the city will be taking two more sets of traffic lights down next week.

Recommendations from Choice One Engineering during last April’s St. Marys City Council meeting regarding the status of traffic signals on and around Spring Street, suggested that nine of the area’s 13 traffic lights be removed because those traffic signals were deemed “unwarranted” based on traffic flow from Choice One’s findings.

And after removing signals at the intersection of Front and High streets in December, the city will take lights down at the intersections of Spring and Wayne streets and Wayne and High streets.

Spring and Wayne will be a four-way stop and Wayne and High will be converted into a two-way stop, with traffic stopping on High Street.

Since the 60-day period for bagged lights will land on a Saturday and city operations are closed that day, Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven said the electric department will take them down either Monday or Tuesday.

Foxhoven added that there have not been any accidents at either intersection during its 150-day study, which includes putting the lights on a red flash in all directions and adding stop signs for a four-way stop for 90 days and then bagging those lights for another 60 days.

“There is no evidence that would suggest that we need to leave those in place,” Foxhoven said. “There have been a couple of close calls, but it’s hard to say with any amount of certainty that those close calls were caused by the fact that we converted it from a signalized intersection to a four-way stop. We don’t know if that is a contributing factor. It could be a whole host of things.”

According to the study completed by Choice One Engineering that was presented to members of St. Marys City Council last year, there were two crashes at the Wayne and High streets intersection in three years and three crashes during the same amount of time at the Wayne and Spring streets intersection.

The traffic studies at those intersections from both Choice One and the city are a part of the Spring Street Reconstruction Project that the city is looking to begin in 2020. The project is to reconstruct Spring Street from Wayne Street to Knoxville Avenue in six phases over a span of four to six years, which includes repaving Spring Street, adding bump-outs to intersections and a complete facelift of the downtown area.

As part of the reconstruction project, the city is looking to renovate the 13 intersections that have a traffic signal on Spring Street and the surrounding downtown area.

With the removal of traffic lights at three intersections, the city will save $600,000 from its reconstruction project. Keeping unwarranted traffic signals would cost the city $200,000 per intersection — a total of $1.8 million.

The city began its study July 25, 2018 after Choice One handed the city its recommendations.

The idea behind conducting a study to see if traffic signals should be removed is to improve traffic flow in the downtown area and because — under Choice One’s study — those nine intersections are deemed unwarranted, meaning the city will receive no funding from the state when it renovates its traffic signals as part of its reconstruction project.

The following traffic signal intersections are what Choice One recommended be removed: Wayne and Spring, Wayne and High, Front and High, Spring and Front, both pedestrian intersections on Spring Street, Chestnut and Spring, Pine and Spring and Vine and Spring.

Per the engineer’s recommendations, Wayne and High would be a two-way stop while Wayne and Spring would turn into a four-way stop. Traffic signals at Main and Wayne and Main and Spring would remain, along with Main and South.

Spring and Front and Spring and Chestnut would be turned into two-way stops, along with Spring at Pine and Vine streets.

Traffic signals at Spring and Spruce would remain and Front and High would have a four-way stop. The pedestrian crossings would have signage and an enhanced crosswalk. Intersections of Spruce and High and Spring and Knoxville were not a part of Choice One’s traffic study.

With those recommendations, which is supported by the Streets and Sidewalks Committee of council, in mind, the city already moved forward by conducting its own study at the intersection of High and Front streets late last year.

Foxhoven said no more traffic lights would be taken down this year now that focus shifts to what to do with the intersections of Pine and Vine at Spring Street.

Choice One’s traffic study can be found on the city’s website at CityOfStmarys.Net/News/Downtown-Traffic-Study.