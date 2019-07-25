City To Put Up New Veteran Banners Soon

Veteran banners that have been hung on light poles throughout St. Marys will soon be replaced with new ones.

It just took little bit of time to get them up.

Public Director of Safety and Service Greg Foxhoven said the city has 70 banners on hand and are in the process of putting them up.

Currently, there are 130 to 140 banners on light poles throughout Spring, Spruce and Main streets and Indiana Avenue. According to the Honoring Hometown Heroes Facebook page, the city was given the banners July 21.

Foxhoven said the city’s electric department puts the banners up since it is the lone city department to have access to a bucket truck — which he said is the safest way to have employees put banners up.

“We are working with them right now,” he said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “But we are working on generators, we are getting through vacation and these are the guys that are also training for bucket rescue so the linemen are the only ones we want to put the banners up. We don’t want to use general services or somebody else to put them up.

“It just boils down to our workload and trying to manage that.”

Foxhoven added that getting the banners up is important and Superintendent of the Electric Department Mack Kuenning understands the importance of putting up the banners, but Kuenning also has a number of tasks he and his department has to do.

Foxhoven added that SummerFest — Aug. 8 to Aug. 11 — will also keep the department busy.

“It’s a busy time, but we will do our best,” Foxhoven added.

The new banners that will go up will be two-sided, instead of the current one-sided banner, which will efficiently honor more veterans with less banners.

Manager of Industrial and Community Development Mike Burkholder added that the new banners will begin to be put up on Spring Street and then on Main Street. The banners currently on Spring and Main will be taken down, but the city and Dianna Pendleton-Dominguez — the mother of St. Marys Memorial student Rebecca Dominguez who spearheaded the idea for veteran banners last year — are working together so people can pick up their banners once they are taken down.

Requests for a veteran’s banner will reopen March 2020 and possibly be hung that summer, according to the Facebook page.

Foxhoven said he hopes that the new banners the city currently has are up as early as this week.

“We are committed to honoring our veterans,” he said.