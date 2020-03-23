City Offers Alternative Location For Customer's Recyclables

The city of St. Marys is informing its refuse customers of an alternative location for their recyclables during the temporary suspension of the city's curbside recycling services.

City refuse customers are strongly encouraged to take their recycling to the Auglaize County Recycling Center located at 15502 St. Marys River Road.

Temporary drop-off bins have been set up in the parking lot to accommodate these efforts.

Late last week, the city announced a change to its refuse policy, including the suspension of recycling and a location customers can go to drop-off their recyclables.