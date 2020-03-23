City Offers Alternative Location For Customer's Recyclables
Monday, March 23, 2020
ST. MARYS, OH
The city of St. Marys is informing its refuse customers of an alternative location for their recyclables during the temporary suspension of the city's curbside recycling services.
City refuse customers are strongly encouraged to take their recycling to the Auglaize County Recycling Center located at 15502 St. Marys River Road.
Temporary drop-off bins have been set up in the parking lot to accommodate these efforts.
Late last week, the city announced a change to its refuse policy, including the suspension of recycling and a location customers can go to drop-off their recyclables.
Effective Monday, the following changes were made to refuse and recycling services from the city of St. Marys.
• All curbside recycling will be suspended. Residents were urged to take their recyclables to the 24-hour drop-off site at the St. Marys Township Fire Department, 10752 state Route 364.
• All residential trash must be at the curb by 6 a.m.
• Trash must be bagged and tied closed and each bag must have a tag attached. Trash tags are to be on bags not cans. It is recommended that residents not place tagged bags in a garbage can, but if residents are using a can, the trash must be bagged and be able to be pulled out of the can easily for the city’s staff. The city is also asking residents to consolidate bags. No loose trash of any kind will be emptied or touched.
• The maximum bag size is 32 gallons with a maximum weight of 33 pounds.
• All special pickups are suspended.
• No callbacks will be made because of the limited workforce.
Changes are in effect until further notice.
Additional questions may be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 419-394-4800 or the Utility Office at 419-300-3142.
