City Looking For Splash Pad Donations

With construction of a proposed splash pad inching closer, the city of St. Marys is asking for monetary donations to help pay for it.

The city sent out a letter to community and business leaders May 31, informing them of its plans to construct a splash pad at the High Street Shelter House — with the hope that the project will be done by spring 2020.

The idea for a splash pad stemmed from a meeting in 2016 between members of the St. Marys Parks and Playgrounds Committee and Kristy Guy’s fourth-grade class at St. Marys West Intermediate.

Now, that class project will soon be a reality.

“Both city administration and city council strongly believe that a splash pad would be a very nice addition to our parks system,” wrote Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven. “We also believe this feature would be warmly welcomed by the community, especially our youth and small children.”

Foxhoven said in a phone call Wednesday that the city hopes to have a 40-by-60 foot splash pad in the area just west of the shelter house, as long as there is space for it. Previous reports said the city was looking into a 40-by-40 foot pad. Foxhoven said he is hopeful construction will begin by the end of the year.

The city is receiving funds from the state level as State Rep. Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) requested money for a splash pad last year where the city received $100,000 for the project. The city will pay $250,000 upfront and then get reimbursed by the state’s portion.

Foxhoven added in the letter that the $250,000 splash pad will be handicap accessible with free admission to members of the public and will be maintained by city resources.

According to the rendering sent along with the letter to community members, benches are shown surrounding the outside of the splash pad, which is enclosed by a fence.

Foxhoven added that originally, the plan was to have the pad easily accessible but decided to have it enclosed with a fence or some kind of wall to give parents a piece of mind when it comes to safety for their children.

Currently, engineers are studying the area and the project will eventually go out to bid at a later date. In the meantime, the city has been working with Garmann Miller and Associates.

While the letter was sent to community and business leaders, Foxhoven added that the city will not turn anyone away when it comes to seeking donations for the pad. The goal is to have enough to money to replenish what the city will pay, but the more money donated, the better so additional water features can be added.

“Any donation will be helpful and greatly appreciated,” Foxhoven wrote. “A nicely-designed plaque will be installed in the splash pad to recognize project donors and to show our gratitude for their generosity.”

Checks can be made payable to the city of St. Marys, at 101 E. Spring St. or can be dropped off at the auditor’s office located at the same address. All donations will be receipted.