City Issues Statement on Parks

In accordance with the order issued Sunday afternoon by Gov. Mike DeWine, all city playgrounds, equipment and public restrooms in parks in St. Marys will be closed until further notice.

Areas that are closed to the public will be indicated by yellow caution tape.

City parks will remain open but residents are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations regarding social distancing and other precautions to keep safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.