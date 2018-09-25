City To Conduct Water Maintenance

The City of St. Marys will be doing water main maintenance from midnight to 6 a.m. Oct. 2 on County Road 66A at Koop Road.

This maintenance will require shutting the water off at this location.

The area that will experience loss of water service will be from CR 66A at Koop Raod south and west of this area. Included is Waesch Road, Allmans Subdivision, Otterbein Homes and Senior Living, Southmoor Shores, Rustic Haven, Harmons Landing and Breezewood Estates.

Please make any preparations necessary for this temporary loss of water service. A boil water

notice for consumption will be issued until negative bacteria tests are obtained.

At that time, water users are encouraged to run their water to eliminate any air or sediments that may be present.

The boil advisory is expected to last between 26 and 36 hours.

If there are any questions or concerns please call the Water Department at 419·394·4114 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or after hours, call the St. Marys Police Department at 419-394-2325.