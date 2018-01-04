Cisco Looking To Break 3-Point FG Record

St. Marys Roughriders senior guard Sydney Cisco is approaching a school record when she enters Thursday’s Western Buckeye League showdown with Van Wert at Memorial High School.

In the Roughriders’ (5-5) loss to Fort Recovery on Tuesday, Cisco finished with nine points, all from behind the arc, giving her 169 career 3-point field goals and tying her for the school record in 3-pointers made.

Cisco is tied with Liz (Krugh) Hinker, who played for the Roughriders from 1998-2002, and Cisco — a four-year starter in the St. Marys girls basketball program — will own the record with her next made 3-pointer.

The Cougars are 2-7 overall and are 0-2 in WBL play along with St. Marys.

Through 10 games this season, Cisco is averaging 11.3 points per game — second-most on the team behind another senior in Makenna Mele.

For her career, Cisco has amassed 777 points and is 149 points shy from moving into the top 10 scorers in St. Marys girls basketball history, which would allow her to pass Annie Raymond (925 points).

Raymond played for St. Marys from 1993-96.

Cisco is also 223 points shy of becoming the ninth Roughrider to reach the 1,000-point club.