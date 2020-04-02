Churches To Show Support Of Health Care Workers

In support of local health care workers who are on the frontlines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, local churches will be ringing their bells together from now until Easter.

Every day beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, churches throughout St. Marys — including Wayne Street United Methodist, Holy Rosary Catholic, St. Paul's United and Grace United Methodist Church, according to Rev. Bev Hurlburt.

She added that churches who do not have bells will have their digital signs lit up to support health care workers, including the Nazarene Church and Living Hope.

As a member of the Ministerial Association, Hurlburt said she reached out to the president and Wayne Street UMC pastor Rev. Tim Benjamin to ask him if he could email local churches. She said a parishioner had suggested the idea to her.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, of the 2,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of 2 p.m. Thursday, 570 or 20% of those cases are health care workers. For those under the age of 40, 34% of confirmed cases are health care workers.

"I said, 'yeah, let's do it,'" she added. "This is all in support of our health care workers. We wanted to let them know we appreciate what they are doing and we don't want them to fee like they are forgotten and that we are not taking it for granted that they are going to work every day.

"We know that some of them have been jeopardized and have been exposed and even if they haven't been, it has been a concern every day and we just want them to know we are thinking about them and the ringing of the bells shows our support."