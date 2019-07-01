The Chuck Taylors are Lacing Up To Take the Stage

On July 7, The Chuck Taylors are set to perform at the Crown Pavilion in New Bremen as another installment to the Golden Triangle Summer Concert Series.

The almost 20-year-old band performs a variety of hits — pop, cocktail/dinner, classics, 70s and 80s, 90s and 00s and line dances — at events, weddings and concert series with around 200 shows per year.

Greg Lee, vocalist and pianist for the group, said they all met in Cincinnati where they decided to form the group. When it came to picking out a name, they found inspiration on the ground.

Lee said they name simply came from the fact two members happened to be wearing Chuck Taylors at the same time and thought that would be a cool name for a band.

Standing on stage with Lee is Mark Brasington, Brian Malone and Jeff McLemore.

Brasington, guitarist and vocalist, has an impressive resume attached to his name, according to The Chuck Taylors website.

As co-founder of the former rock trio Odd Man Out, he has experiencing opening for national acts including: Kid Rock, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Cinderella and Sebastian Bach.

On top of his performance skills, Brasington is a songwriter, with some of his CDs achieving critical local acclaim. Citybeat Magazine in Cincinnati said his album “White is Gray” is, “a stirring achievement by a true artist.”

When he isn’t onstage performing for a crowd, he is recording music for local, national and international commercials.

Malone, dummer, started gaining an interest in music at 9 years old. According to their website, he has since gone on to become one of the most versatile percussionists and educators in the Midwest. He has performed with artists such as: the nation tour of Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the national tour of A Christmas Story, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Don Rickles and Bootsy Collins.

He has also performed with several orchestras including the KY Symphony, Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera and the Playhouse in the Park. Malone heads the tri-states steel drum band “The Bacchanal Steel Band.”

McLemore, bassist, has been a full-time professional musician for more than 35 years. He is regarded as a “first call” musician and has been hired to play with touring celebrities such as: Leslie Gore, D.J. Fontana — drummer for Elvis Presley, Dion Clay — drummer for Santana, Marty Haugen and David Haas.

McLemore has lent his talent to several studio albums such as: performing on a Grammy nominated album in the Polka category, co-wrote on an album that won a Western Music Award and performed on an award winning Ford Motor Company commercial.

On Sunday, the group plans to perform for the crowd that appears for them at the Crown Pavilion, playing whatever they want to hear.

“We don’t really plan too much ahead just so it’s organic,” Lee said. “Mainly it’s just a lot of fund … we just try to have a great time and the guests have a great time too. We don’t take ourselves seriously but we take the music seriously.”

For anyone on the fence, he added that they can expect a fun atmosphere that is guaranteed to create some memories. Lee explained that The Chuck Taylors try to create a show that is more than music as they engage the audience and provide some improvisational comedy to keep everything light and fun.

He also described their shows a, “great fun party,” with a seamless, continual flow of music.

The Chuck Taylors are set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. July 7 in New Bremen.

Sitting off to the side of the stage will be Ranger Concessions from New Knoxville to provide food and drinks for the crowd.