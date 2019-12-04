Christmas Lights Aplenty This Month In Ohio

With December here, there are a number of places to visit to see displays of Christmas lights throughout Ohio — especially many within an hour away. Below is a list of drive-thru places and other Christmas attractions on the western side of the state.

In addition, most of the venues and additional information can be found on OnlyInYourState.com.

Upper Sandusky’s Winter Fantasy of Lights

The 33-acre drive-thru display located just outside downtown at Harrison Smith Park, 525 E. Wyandot Ave., runs until Dec. 30. The display — which has happened every year since 1997 — is open 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

A donation of $5 per car is requested, with proceeds benefitting a local charitable organization selected annually. Cars are $5, commercial vans are $15 and tour buses are $50.

More information can be found at UppersFantasyOfLights.org.

Holiday In Lights (Sharonville)

A 28-year tradition, Holiday In Lights is open nightly from until Dec. 31, this drive-thru light display located in the Cincinnati area features more than a million lights stringing a mile long. Times are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The display is located at 11450 Lebanon Road, state Route 42.

Proceeds goes to A Child’s Hope International. A new feature this year is a Pixel light tunnel, more lighted trees, new light displays and special event nights. Special effect glasses are also being sold for $2 each or three for $5.

Admission is $15 per vehicle and $45 for buses and 15-passenger vans. Credit cards are accepted.

For additional information, HolidayInLights.com.

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights (Delaware)

Located at the Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Old, in Delaware, the drive-thru light show also features pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate and cookies and gift shops. Open until Jan. 1, the show features 30 new light displays. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates close 30 minutes prior to nightly show close time. For additional information, visit ButchBandosFantasyOfLights.com.

Light Up Middletown

Located at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., patrons can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

Photos with Santa are available by cash donation.

Voted Best Local Attraction of 2019, the drive-thru display closes on New Year’s Eve, open every night from 6 p.m. to p.m., weather permitting. There is no fee, but donations are encouraged.

More information is located at LightUpMiddletown.org.

Christmas By Candlelight (Marion)

Another drive-thru Christmas lights display is open until Christmas at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 220 E. Fairground St.

The display is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 to 8 and open every night from Dec. 12 to 25. A live Nativity is displayed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Dec. 14 and 15 and Dec. 21 and 22. Admission is $6 per vehicle, $20 for small buses ad $35 for large buses.

Holiday Lights on the Hill (Hamilton)

The annual drive-through light display is a two-mil round trip and runs until Jan. 5 — including holidays.

Located Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, patrons can view the lights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $20 per vehicle Monday to Thursday and $25 Friday to Sunday. Membership to the display include reduced admission to special events, discounted art cart and facility rentals.

Memberships and additional information can be found at PyramidHill.org/Holiday-Lights-On-The-Hill.

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow (Middletown)

The 1.5-mile long drive-thru display features more than three million lights.

The Christmas Glow features lights, a visit with Santa at the Christmas Village Santa Workshop, petting zoo or take in the majestic lights of the 45-foot Christmas tree by the gas fire pits.

Patrons attending the display can bring a canned good to receive $2 admission.

Items are donated to a local charity through the park’s partnership with Cassano’s Cares Foundation. The park is also partnering with Toys for Tots and will be a sponsored drop-off location.

The drive thru display begins Dec. 5 and lasts until Dec. 30.

Times are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Additional activities such as caroling from local high school students are every weekend.

Prices for the drive thru only are $17 per vehicle up to seven passengers, $36 per vehicle from eight to 15 passengers and $54 for more than 16 passengers. Prices for the drive thru and Christmas Village are $22, $44 and $88, respectively.

For more information about Christmas Glow or to purchase tickets, visit LandOfIllusion.com.

The Christmas Ranch (Morrow)

This popular attraction features a million dancing Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music, seven Christmas shops, pictures with Santa, wagon and train rides and hot food and drinks at the bakery and café.

Open until Dec. 23, times are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Located at 3205 S. Waynesville Road, the attraction is $20 per vehicle and parking is free.

For more information, visit TheChristmasRanch.com.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill (Clifton)

Built in 1802, the historical Clifton Mill is one of America’s top 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Travel Awards. Open until Dec. 30, the mill’s lights display is open every day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St., and additional information about the mill and its lights display can be found at CliftonMill.com/Christmas.

The North Pole Express (Findlay)

Sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, patrons can board a quarter-scale train and ride through holiday lights and decorations at this family fun destination, which also features a railroad gift shop, a decorated museum and pictures with Santa.

Open until Jan. 1 and about one mile off Interstate 75 at 12505 County Road 99 in Findlay, hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. The display is closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit VisitFindlay.com/Event/North-Pole-Express.

Woodland Lights Washington Township (Dayton)

The half-mile, 10 acres of luminescent paths are open on weekends until Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy visits with Santa, costumed characters, amusements, concessions and more in Countryside Park. General admission is $9 and children 2 and under are admitted free with a purchase of an adult ticket.

More information can be found at WashingtonTwp.org/Recreation/Woodland_Lights/About_Woodland_Lights.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights is also a popular destination for families during the holiday season with its lights display running until Jan. 5.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $19 for adults, $14 for children ages 3 to 9 and adults 60 years old and older.

Additional information is available at ColumbusZoo.org/Home/Visit/Plan-Your-Visit/Hours.

Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas

The zoo features more than a million lights for patrons to walk through until New Year’s Eve.

Lights can be seen from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information at ToledoZoo.org/Lights.

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo (Cincinnati)

Three million LED lights showcase the PNC festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, which runs until Jan. 4.

Visitors can watch a Madcap black-light puppet show, ride the Toyland Express train ride, marvel at the spectacular Wild Lights show on Swan Lake or snack at one of two S’mores-n-More stands, according to the zoo’s website.

Santa will be available for visits starting at 4 p.m., an hour before the rest of the festivities begin.

The Festival of Lights is open from until 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

This event is included with zoo admission.

For more information, visit CincinnatiZoo.org/Events/Festival-Of-Lights.

Christmas Garden

Van Wert’s Children’s Garden will be transformed into the Christmas Garden for the fifth consecutive year.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night until New Year’s Eve.