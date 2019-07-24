Children’s Choir Dances Into Hearts of St. Marians

Through energetic song and dance and a heartfelt testimony, the Amani Children’s Choir made an impact on the lives of more than 100 local residents Tuesday evening. The 20-member choir — made up of children from Uganda — performed a variety of musical pieces ranging from “Amazing Grace” to traditional African praise songs.

The concert, which became more of a worship, is a way for the choir to achieve its four major goals of sharing the love of God through song and dance; raise awareness of the need of destitute and orphaned children in Africa; raise funds for continued support and the choir’s international educational endeavor provides unique training for the children in the choir.

“What an honor for St. Marys,” said Wayne Street United Methodist Church Rev. Tim Benjamin.

“These children literally came halfway around the world to be here and how often can you say that?”

Tuesday’s concert served as a rally point for Samaritan’s Purse — the parent organization of Operation Christmas Child — that sends shoebox gifts to children across the globe who may never otherwise receive any sort of gift in their life. For many of these children, the shoeboxes are more than the school supplies, toys and hygiene products contained in the packages; they represent a sign that people care about them and often times, the packages lead the children to a life with God.

One of the children who had received a package that changed their life was Alex Nsengimana.

As an orphan of the Rwanda conflict of 1996, Nsengimana had seen terrible tragedies in the earlier years of his life including the murder of his grandmother when he was 6 years old. Later that same year, his uncle was also killed, prompting the young boy and his siblings to flee the country.

Nsenginmana also described two other occasions where his life nearly ended in Rwanda as a child. In one instance, he and his siblings were playing outside when a militia soldier surprised them, pointing a gun at the children. As the soldier tried to load his weapon, the magazine fell to the ground and knocked the bullets out of the gun. The soldier left soon after.

The other time, Nsenginmana remembered fearing for his life was as he and his siblings were walking toward a city as they fled, they encountered roadblocks where armed soldiers told them to turn around, as they usually did before shooting people.

“The soldiers told us to keep walking,” he recalled. “God was looking out for me.”

Through the gift he received in the Ugandan orphanage, Nsenginmana came to realize the way God was making an impact in his life. That realization lead the young man down a path of accepting God and praising him through participation in the Amani Children’s Choir.

Nsenginmana now travels with the choir, telling his story to show the importance of a simple shoebox on the lives of children halfway around the world.

Information on the children’s choir can be found at AmaniChoir.org. Information on Operation Christmas Child can be found at SamaritansPurse.org/OCC.