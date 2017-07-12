Celina Man Faces Charges for Overdose Death

A Celina man has been charged with multiple felonies in the case involving a 54-year-old man who died from an overdose.

On Wednesday, officers with the Celina Police Department arrested James E. Pinson, 35, of 920 N. Brandon Ave., Celina, in connection with the death of Ronald G. Gray Jr., 54, according to a news release from Chief Tom Wale.

Pinson is currently charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony, as a result of supplying Gray with the drugs that caused his death.

On March 19, Celina police officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a minivan at 221 Summit St., Celina, and when they arrived, officers found Ronald G. Gray Jr. deceased in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicated a possible drug overdose.

Detectives took over the investigation, and an autopsy was requested by Mercer County Coroner Dr. Timothy Heinrichs. The autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A death certificate was issued June 3 confirming death by drug overdose because of carfentanyl intoxication.

"Carfentanyl has been commonly added to heroin and other drugs of abuse of late and is referred by the street name of 'Grey Death,'" Wale noted in the release.

Pinson is held in the Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 subject to 10 percent bond per Judge James Scheer. The case is being referred to Mercer County Prosecutor Matthew Fox for further review and prosecution, and the investigation continues.