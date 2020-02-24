Caywood, Steger Named First-Team In WBL

Four St. Marys Roughriders were named to the All-Western Buckeye League girls basketball team, announced on Monday.

Senior Carly Caywood led the Roughriders selection at first-team, followed by Kendall Dieringer at second-team, Lauren Cisco was named to the league's third-team and Ally Will was an honorable mention selection.

The WBL's Player of the Year was Ottawa-Glandorf's Kelsey Erford and Titans coach Troy Yant was the league's player of the year.

With the girls basketball program’s new hall of fame, Caywood will be the newest inductee with her first-team honor.

Caywood led the team in points per game with 11 prior to Saturday's Division II sectional final against Defiance, followed closely by Dieringer at 10.9 ppg. Caywood shot 43.4% from the field, 30.2% from 3-point range and was a 75.7% free-throw shooter. She also leads the team in rebounds with 112.

Dieringer led the team in assists by averaging 2.5 per game (57 assists), while also leading the team in steals by averaging 3.3 per game (72 steals). Dieringer is shooting 41.3% from the field. Cisco was second on the team in steals with 47, 56 rebounds and is shooting 43.5% from the field.

Will is a 33.8% shooter from the field is third on the team with 47 assists and has 28 steals.

The league also announced its boys basketball teams on Monday.

Ethan Steger led the Roughriders with a first-team selection, followed by LeTrey Williams at third-team and Jadin Davis as an honorable mention selection.

Shawnee's George Manga was the league's player of the Year and Shawnee's Mark Triplett was named coach of the year.