Caywood Named To All-Ohio Team

She played against some of the biggest girls on the floor with her smaller frame and in some ways, she was in a mismatch against the Western Buckeye’s League’s top players in the paint.

Yet she still comes away as one of the best post players in the state of Ohio.

On Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, through selections made by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, announced the Division I and II All-Ohio girls basketball team and St. Marys’ Carly Caywood made that list.

Caywood, the 5-foot-8 senior, was named to the Division II Special Mention team, becoming the first Roughrider to be named to the All-Ohio team since Shania Taylor earned honorable mention following the 2016-17 season.

"I'm proud of her for her accomplishment! She's a great team player and a hard worker. She certainly deserves the great recognition," Roughriders coach Jon Burke said.

A two-year varsity starter, Caywood was named a First-Team player in the WBL, earning her a spot on the new St. Marys Roughriders Girls Basketball Hall of Fame that was developed at the start of this season. She was also named to the All-Northwest District as a Second-Team selection.

Heading into the district tournament, Caywood shot 43.1% from the floor, 47.7% inside the arc and was a 30.2% 3-pointer shooter. From the free-throw line, she shot 75.7% (56-of-74) while finishing second on the team in points per game at 10.7.

She also led the team in rebounds with 112 and was third in assists with 23 steals and six blocks.

Rossford’s Sammi Mikonowicz was named the Division II Player of the Year and Circleville’s Steve Kalinoski was the Coach of the Year.