Caywood Moves Into Second In Wins

The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team won its four consecutive game in a historical night with their 5-0 victory against rival Celina on Thursday.

First singles player Clare Caywood defeated Celina's Sierra Zuercher, 6-0, 6-0, tying Caywood for the second-most wins in St. Marys girls tennis history. She is now tied with Hanna Felver (2013-16) after tying Roughriders (8-2, 6-1 WBL) coach Mariah Krugh (2008-11) for third place all-time.

Caywood now trails Tara Smith by six wins to tie the all-time school record.

At second singles, Allie Vanderhorst defeated Kaylin Avers of Celina 6-2, 6-1 and Elizabeth Sutton won her third singles match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Amy Hartings.

In doubles play, St. Marys' first doubles team of Kara Danaher and Lydia Dabis defeated Grace Schneider and Madina Davlatvoyevo, 6-0, 6-0 and second doubles partners Jenna Hawkey and Kirsten Schnelle defeated Celina's team of Bekah Adams and Audrey Albers, 6-0, 6-4.

The Roughriders will finish their WBL match against Van Wert from Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial High School and finish the league portion of their schedule on Monday against Defiance.