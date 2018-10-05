Caywood Breaks Record, Vanderhorst Advances

Clare Caywood enjoyed a good day of tennis on Thursday.

The St. Marys senior advanced to her third district tournament after winning three matches and is now the all-time wins leader in St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis history with 76 wins, topping Tara Smith’s 73.

“From last year to this year, she has grown so much as a player and her mindset,” Roughriders coach Mariah Krugh said after last weekend’s Western Buckeye League Girls Tennis Championships. “Last year, she wanted to get that record and this year, it has been changed to ‘I want to play, I want to have fun and I want to do what I need to do for my team.’

“And that is awesome to see that mindset in Clare and that is something I am more proud of her about then just breaking records. That being said, Clare breaking records is just amazing and I can’t talk highly enough of her confidence and her ability on the court.”

Caywood’s teammate is also moving on in Allie Vanderhorst after a successful day at the Division II sectional tournament.

To open play on Thursday, Caywood faced and defeated Celina’s Amy Hartings, 6-0, 6-0, , followed by a win against Ayersville’s Abby Baldwin, 6-0, 6-0 and a 6-0, 6-0 win against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lindsey Schneeg to breeze through the competition.

With the three wins in sectional play, Caywood moves on, but will play against Lima Central Catholic’s Morgan Chaney with regards to districts seedings for next week.

Vanderhorst began her day with a 6-0, 6-2 win against Kenton’s Lily Osborn, followed by a 6-4, 6-2 win against Bluffton’s Erin Hotmire. Vanderhorst’s final match of the day came in a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Celina’s Sierra Zuercher to advance to districts and will play against LCC’s Olivia Kesner.

Seeding for the district tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the University of Northwest Ohio.