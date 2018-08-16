Cards End Preseason Against Shawnee

The New Bremen Cardinals football team concluded their 2018 preseason with a scoreless scrimmage against Shawnee of the Western Buckeye League on Thursday.

“I think we played better than the last scrimmage against Riverside,” Cardinals coach Chris Schmidt said. “That is what you want to see, but we still have a long way to go.”

The Cardinals end the preseason with zero points on offense, but the defense also limited both Riverside last week and Shawnee from getting in the end zone.

The highlight of the night for New Bremen was with 40 seconds left in the first half after Shawnee intercept New Bremen’s Nolan Bornhorst. With 26 seconds left, the Indians’ Johnny Caprella throw a pass in the end zone, but was picked off.

“I thought our defense did a great job tonight,” Schmidt said. “At times the defense was put on a short field and they were able to get off the field without the other team scoring.”

At the beginning of the second half New Bremen was able to recover a fumble and with five minutes left in the third quarter, the Cardinals started at their 40 with a first and 10.

They promptly moved the ball down the field and they got the ball inside the 10 yard line with 2:49 left before eventually facing a third and goal. Bornhorst, however, was picked off again with 1:52 left.

The Cardinals — who finished 3-7 overall last season — is looking to build off their first victory in Midwest Athletic Conference play. The Cardinals snapped a five-year conference losing skid last season with a with a 34-20 victory over Parkway.

After three straight seasons against Bradford to open the fall, New Bremen will take on a new opponent in Benjamin Logan.

Gametime next week is at 7 p.m. in Bellefontaine.