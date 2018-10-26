Cardiac Cardinals: New Bremen Rallies To Regionals

Nine days is what New Bremen coach Diana Kramer wanted out of her team.

After back-to-back losses to Midwest Athletic Conference foes Fort Recovery and Coldwater to conclude the regular season, Kramer sent that message to her team.

Give me nine more days of all your effort and we’ll see what happens.

What happened was back-to-back tournament wins and a comeback victory against a MAC champion to send her team back to the regional tournament for a third straight year.

“I remember last week, Tuesday, we had a heart to heart,” the coach said. “We finished the regular season with losses — straight set losses — and not a single person believed in us. I sat them down and I said, ‘you are going to give me nine days, nine days of everything you have and after that, we can worry about it later.

“After nine days, you are going to walk away with no regrets and somehow, nine days later, we find a way.”

Trailing two sets to none, the Cardinals rallied to win the final three sets, upending MAC champion St. Henry and advancing to a Division IV regional tournament with a 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13 victory on Thursday.

The Cardinals (21-4) will play the winner from the Troy 2 District — with that district championship being between Lehman Catholic and Fort Loramie — at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Northmont High School in Clayton.

Lehman Catholic and Fort Loramie will play on Saturday.

St. Henry ends its season at 19-3.

The first two sets were filled with mistakes by the Cardinals, but the turning point was halfway through the third set that served as a springboard for the Cardinals as they scored 50 of the match’s final 84 points.

“We were only up 15-12, we had not served an ace for 50 points and I looked at Josie (Reinhart) and I say, ‘serve the ball across the net,’” Kramer recollected. “She served three aces in a row and we had all the momentum.

“We broke down their serve-receive, which is probably the best serve-receive in our league, and they started doubting themselves while we had all the confidence.”

New Bremen enjoyed its largest lead in that set, 18-12, except for the final score of the set thanks to Josie Reinhart’s three straight aces and one kill each from Claire Pape, Macy Puthoff and Taylor Paul.

By then, the Cardinals smelled blood in the water heading into the fourth set, but the backbreaker was when New Bremen clung to an 11-10 lead in that fourth set and tied the match with a 14-3 run — including scoring the final four points in the set.

Puthoff began the run by serving two points, both off Paul kills, then Reinhart served the Cardinals’ next five points courtesy of two kills and a pair of blocks at the net to take a 21-12 lead. After regaining serve, Rachel Kremer tied the set by serving the final four points and scoring on kills from Pape — the second of two kills sending the match into a 2-2 tie.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the fifth set, but the Redskins erased that deficit, keeping the set within two points and eventually tying the set at 13-13.

However, New Bremen’s front net took care of the rest to rally off the final two points.