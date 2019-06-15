Can’t Stop Running Looking To Serve More Of Auglaize, Mercer

Running can take a person far and handling a running business can do the same.

Co-Owner of Can’t Stop Running Co. Ryan King is expanding his running business — originally from Piqua — to nearby Coldwater to help reach a wider audience that has shown up at his business’ doorstep for a few years now.

An avid runner both on the road and on the trails, King and his wife, Amanda, opened Can’t Stop Running in Coldwater last week and the new Mercer-County business is off on the right foot.

“It’s been good so far,” he said.

King added being the race director of the Grand Lake Marathon and doing some work with Mercer Health has allowed him to be more exposed to the area prior to opening his 500 square-foot business in Coldwater.

King added that there were a couple of occasions where he did fittings at next door Innergy Fitness, which allowed him to build a working relationship with them.

“That’s when the girls next door reached out to us and asked if we were interested,” he said. “With their addition they are putting on, they knew they were not going to utilize this space as much so they were looking for a neighbor.”

Can’t Stop Running Co. is owned and operated by the Kings as the parents with three girls have been part of the Piqua community all of their lives. The decision to get into the running business was an easy one since running has been a serious part of their lives for several years.

In late summer of 2013, the Kings committed to moving forward with Can’t Stop Running Co. when they opened in Piqua on Dec. 7, 2013.

“I left my previous job because I was interested in the running industry as a passion for myself,” King said. “I did some work and realized that opening a store was an option and that was in June 2013 and we opened in December. It grew, both the store there and we got involved with race timing so we timed cross-country races and track meets and that has grown for us as well.”

King said what he realized was that he was getting most of his business through people from Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby counties and it has served as a good market for his business. He also has a partnership with FinishTiming, which times live and final results of postseason cross-country and track and field meets for Ohio and the state tournament.

“The one thing we are excited about is it is a good reach for Fort Recovery, Celina, St. Marys and all of the other schools around the area. So it felt opening up here was a little more center in that regard. The schools have been a good program for us,” he said. “We had a lot of success in the Piqua area and as soon as we announced that we were coming here, we even got some of the schools locally to be interested. “Hopefully, we are bringing something a little closer to them and make it easier to support them. That is definitely a passion of ours.”

The new business is located at 803 N. Second St., Coldwater. Can’t Stop Running is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the business, visit its website at CantStopRunningCo.com or call 567-242-8424.

“It has worked out well and the word has spread to where we have been busy so far,” King said.