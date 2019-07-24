Call a nurse before making trip to ER

When it comes to a medical emergency, many individuals first instinct is to rush to the emergency room. And while that may be the best option in some cases, in other instances it may not be necessary. To help individuals and families determine the best course of action when it comes to their health and seeking medical intervention, Grand Lake Health Systems has partnered with Conduit Health Partners to offer a free Call a Nurse program.

Conduit offers health systems and the communities they serve the option to call a hotline that has trained triage nurses waiting on the other line to pick up and assist with determining the best course of action.

Since going live about a month ago, the service has been utilized every day by health systems partnered with Conduit. In the month of June, the service received 89 calls. Now that Grand Lake Health Systems is partnered with Conduit, they will also begin tracking and collecting data about how often the service is used compared to other health systems personal services.

According to Conduit, 28% of callers who called with emergency room intentions were successfully redirected to more appropriate care locations. They have also been able to reduce non-emergency ER claims and reduce employee benefit plan spending.

Lana Hinders, chief nursing officer for Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, said part of the service that they give is to direct patients appropriately but also to help connect them to other resources other than the emergency center at the time of need.

While Conduit is based out of Cincinnati, the line listed on JTDMH’s website is specifically for the area, and the nurses on the other line know that and are aware of the community resources and local providers in Auglaize County and surrounding areas to help direct patients.

When someone calls the hotline, a nurse will complete a triage based off the callers complaints by asking a series of questions and utilizing an algorithm that will help determine the level of care necessary for the caller.

They will also advise if the caller needs to hang up and call 911 or visit an emergency center. The nurses are 100% dedicated to the hotline, Browning said, adding that they aren’t also working a floor while listening for a phone to ring. Each call may vary in time, but the average phone call length is 15 minutes.

Conduit utilizes a nurse first model with their service. Browning explained that with some providers, the first person contacted is an unlicensed person who decides what needs to be prioritized and they provide the information to the nurse who will call the patient back. With Conduit, their lines immediately connects the caller to a nurse.

The service is available for anyone and nurses are capable of handling cases of patients from newborn to geriactric, Browning added.

The benefit of this service for patients is it helps to minimize some irritation that comes from an emergency room visit and the bill that follows.

This is also beneficial as JTDMH’s emergency room also has a strict rule of not being allowed to give medical advice over the phone. Hinder’s mentioned that can also cause some frustration with patients who are trying to determine if they need to come in.

S

he added that physicians follow a script when they get that kind of call, letting the patient know they are welcome to come in but that is all they can provide at that moment. With this service, patients can now have a medical professional tell them if the emergency room is the right course of action.

The number to call a nurse is 1-888-910-3335. The number can be found at GrandLakeHealth.org homepage under the scrolling banner.