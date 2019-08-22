Brothers In Arts

There’s a special show taking place at Arts Place today and it’s special in several ways. On display for one day only is the work of two of St. Marys’ younger residents.

William and Henry Adams have been creating works of art for years but the kicker is that the pair are only 10 and 6 years old, respectively.

“I had people who came through yesterday who were curious about what we have up right now and they were blown away when I told them these were all done by a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old,” said Arts Place Director Heather Dowell.

The Adams’ — sons of Aaron Adams and Dr. Ellen Hunter — attended an astounding 23 Arts in the Parks classes this summer.

“I don’t know if it’s an official record but it’s got to be something,” Dowell added.

Because of the boys’ love of art, they have held art shows at their home in the past but through a conversation between Dowell and the Adams’ nanny Melissa Jordan, the boys got a chance to have their art displayed for the community. The show — titled Two Brothers and a Paintbrush: A Journey Through the Summer Arts in the Parks — began as a way for William and Henry to display their work for friends and family but it has since morphed into something more.

Dowell explained that the 71 works of art displayed at the Auglaize Mercer Arts Place will be available for purchase through a silent auction. The boys, she said, decided they wanted to give back everything they would make from the show to help those less fortunate than them.

“They are doing on their own fundraiser for Arts Place to make programs more affordable for kids who otherwise couldn’t take art classes,” she said.

In addition to the fundraiser to support the programs that support the Adams’ love of art, the show is also a show of love and support for their own family.

“This is also extra special for them because Dr. Hunter’s grandmother just passed away recently and she went to art school herself and was an artist so this is extra special timing for the boys and the family,” Dowell added.

The one day show is available today with a public reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where drinks and snacks will be available for guests to enjoy as they look at and bid on their favorite pieces.

“I’m looking forward to buying a piece for my office,” Dowell added. “I collect artwork from some of the artists who have shown here and I’m excited to add works from the Adams boys to that collection.”