Boys Basketball Seedings Released

By: 
JAKE DOWLING
Sports Editor
Sports@theeveningleader.com
Sunday, February 10, 2019
ST. MARYS, OH

Sectional seedings for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s boys basketball playoffs were released on Sunday afternoon.

In Division II play, the St. Marys Roughriders (6-11) are the No. 9 seed in the Ohio Northern District and will play No. 7 seeded Bryan (11-8) in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Lima Senior High School. The winner of that game will play the winner between Elida (10-9) and Toledo Scott in a sectional final 8 p.m. March 1.

Shawnee is the top seed in the bracket. Sectional champions will advance to the district tournament March 6 at Ohio Northern University.

In Division IV play, the Minster Wildcats (13-6) are the No. 3 seed in the Wapakoneta District and will have a bye in the semifinal round. The Wildcats will play the winner between No. 12 Waynesfield-Goshen (2-16) and No. 6 Fort Recovery (9-8) in a sectional final 8 p.m. March 1 at Coldwater High School.

The No. 10 seeded New Knoxville Rangers (3-15) will have a rematch against Ada (3-15), the No. 11 seed, in a sectional semifinal 6:15 p.m. Feb. 26 at Coldwater. The winner will then play top-seeded St. Henry (15-3) for a sectional championship at 6:15 p.m. March 1.

No. 7 seeded New Bremen Cardinals (6-10) will open sectional play against No. 5 Upper Scioto Valley (12-5) at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bath High School. The winner of that contest will play for a sectional title against No. 4 Perry (14-3) at 8 p.m. March 1.

Sectional champions will advance to the district tournament March 5 at Wapakoneta High School.

Category: