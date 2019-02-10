Boys Basketball Seedings Released

Sectional seedings for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s boys basketball playoffs were released on Sunday afternoon.

In Division II play, the St. Marys Roughriders (6-11) are the No. 9 seed in the Ohio Northern District and will play No. 7 seeded Bryan (11-8) in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Lima Senior High School. The winner of that game will play the winner between Elida (10-9) and Toledo Scott in a sectional final 8 p.m. March 1.

Shawnee is the top seed in the bracket. Sectional champions will advance to the district tournament March 6 at Ohio Northern University.

In Division IV play, the Minster Wildcats (13-6) are the No. 3 seed in the Wapakoneta District and will have a bye in the semifinal round. The Wildcats will play the winner between No. 12 Waynesfield-Goshen (2-16) and No. 6 Fort Recovery (9-8) in a sectional final 8 p.m. March 1 at Coldwater High School.

The No. 10 seeded New Knoxville Rangers (3-15) will have a rematch against Ada (3-15), the No. 11 seed, in a sectional semifinal 6:15 p.m. Feb. 26 at Coldwater. The winner will then play top-seeded St. Henry (15-3) for a sectional championship at 6:15 p.m. March 1.

No. 7 seeded New Bremen Cardinals (6-10) will open sectional play against No. 5 Upper Scioto Valley (12-5) at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bath High School. The winner of that contest will play for a sectional title against No. 4 Perry (14-3) at 8 p.m. March 1.

Sectional champions will advance to the district tournament March 5 at Wapakoneta High School.