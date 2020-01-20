Boys Basketball Program Seeking Former First-Team All-WBL Players

Memorial High School is beginning preparations to create a St. Marys Boys Basketball Hall of Fame.

The inaugural class of honorees will be invited to an induction ceremony during the 2020-21 basketball season. A wall display of the honorees' plaques will then be placed outside the high school gym next to the recently-created Girls Basketball Hall of Fame.

For the inaugural class, the program will be inducting past players who earned First-Team All-Western Buckeye League honors during their high school careers.

Currently (as a result of research into WBL records, newspaper articles, yearbooks and coach/player interviews), the program has identified 33 individuals from 1950 to 2017 who have met this criteria. All of these individuals — or their families, if deceased — have already been personally contacted and notified of their selections.

If there are any former players — or their family members — who have documentation of their First-Team All-WBL status and have not yet been contacted, please use the contact Michael Jay, MHS teacher and basketball historian at 419-394-4011 Ext. 1640 or by email at mike.jay@smriders.net. The program will contact those athletes promptly to secure their inclusion into the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame class at MHS.