Bond Hearing Held for Sweigart

Stephanie Sweigart, 30, accused of fatally shooting her husband, Wesley A. Sweigart, in their St. Marys Township residence early Saturday morning, is being held on a $250,000, 10% bond at the recommendation of Auglaize County prosecutors. She appeared via video for a bond hearing in county municipal court Monday morning.

Swiegart’s attorney, Seneca Knoturas argued that the bond should be closer to $50,000. Knoturas said the only infraction Sweigart had is a single speeding ticket. He also noted she has two jobs and two children.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Elder argued for the $250,000 bond because of the seriousness of the charge and the fact she had already admitted to the charge. Elder later clarified she admitted to the act during a 9-1-1 call. A public records request for the recording of the 9-1-1 phone call has been submitted but was not fulfilled by press time.

Municipal Court Judge Andrew Augsberger noted the seriousness of the offense in purposefully causing the death of another when making his judgement on bond. The offense carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison as well as a maximum $15,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.