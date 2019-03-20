Bomb Threat Investigated at Wapakoneta Walmart

Officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department were called to a local Walmart to deal with a bomb threat.

Employees got an unexpected break Monday night after a possible "Code Blue,” or bomb threat, interrupted the evening’s operations at the store located at 1257 Bellefontaine St.

At 10:29 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a bomb threat called in on a walkie talkie on the staff's radio channel.

Police responded quickly, evacuating customers and employees — who waited at the nearby Wapak Clean Scene laundromat for further instructions from police and management. Police advised employees they were free to leave the scene but their cars needed to remain in the lot so that they could be inspected by the Allen County Bomb Squad.

Wapakoneta Police Chief Calvin Schneider said the bomb squad inspected the building and vehicles, and did not find anything.

At 1:28 a.m. employees re-entered the building and resumed operations. It is not known who called in the threat over the radio, and the incident is still under investigation.

Auglaize County Sheriff's deputies and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene.