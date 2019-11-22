Boley Signs To Play Golf At Findlay

Jill Schmitmeyer and Austin Boley led the St. Marys golf program together for two years and eventually setting the program up for its first league title in 18 years after Schmitmeyer graduated

Now the two will be leading another program again.

Boley signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and his athletic career as a golfer with the University of Findlay on Friday — the same private college that Schmitmeyer has been making a name with the last two seasons.

Boley said the school — located near vibrant and growing downtown Findlay — has a good golf program and its College of Business attracted him to the school. The new COB building and Center for Student Life opened in fall 2017 in the heart of campus. The building is utilized by all colleges of UF students to learn, network and engage and the second floor houses all CoB classrooms. Findlay — a liberal arts school who is known for its CoB, equestrian, pre-vet and occupational/physical therapy — has roughly 4,000 students enrolled.

"You can get a quality of education there," Boley added. "They have a really nice campus compared to the other schools and I felt like it was one of the nicest places to go."

UF's men's golf program is ranked 22nd nationally — its first time ever in the Golf Coaches Association of American NCAA Division II poll and has been a competitive team. The other schools he was considering were Ohio Northern University and UF's nearby rival Tiffin University. UF is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).

Boley said he felt he was going to have to earn his spot in the Oilers' top-five lineup and for good reason, the Oilers have a solid golf team.

The Oilers are coached by St. Marys native and MHS grad Dominic Guarnieri, who has built the program into a superpower in Division II.

UF competed in six tournaments during the fall portion of their schedule and came away with three victories in those events. They also secured three runner-up finishes and were a few strokes away from winning all six competitions. The Oilers placed second by 11 strokes in the Great Midwest Championship to conclude the spring season, runner-up in the Motor City Invitational earlier this fall — the team won that same tournament in 2018 — and 18th in the 2019 NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional Tournament in May. UF will play in its first spring tournament in March 14-15 in Kentucky and Boley will most likely begin his season in the fall 2020.

"I've made improvements year to year and I don't think it is going to stop so hopefully I can get to the point to where I need to be in college here soon," he said.

Boley finished his senior season at St. Marys as a medalist in eight of the nine WBL matches and is a two-time district qualifier. The senior was a First-Team Division I All-District golfer and was mere points away from earning back-to-back Western Buckeye League Player of the Year this fall — settling for first-team accolades instead. In his final league tournament, senior Austin Boley finished with an 82 to help lead the Roughriders to a 7-2 league record ad 9-2 clip overall. He was also an intricate part to the team's first league title in 18 years with his top score of 79 at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance in 2018.

Aside from Schmitmeyer, the boys have been led consistently by Boley. As a sophomore, he shaved off nearly 10 strokes off his average in his second year in the program with an 84, betting his freshman finish with a 93 the year before.

Boley concludes his golf career as a four-year varsity golfer, a WBL Honorable Mention golfer his sophomore year, POY honors in 2018 and first-team all-league and district this season.

Boley said Schmitmeyer — who concluded her second season with the Oilers' women's program — did not influence his decision to pick Findlay, but now the two will lead the Oilers golf programs together like they did in St. Marys.