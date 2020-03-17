Body Recovered From Grand Lake St. Marys

At about 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, Celina Police Dispatch received a call of a human body floating in Grand Lake near the shoreline along South Main Street, at the lighthouse. Celina Police officers arrived and did confirm the reported finding.

Celina Fire Department Dive Team entered the water and removed the body with assistance from officers on scene.

The body, an adult, male, is being sent to the Montgomery County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death as well as to identify the man.

A Celina man, 26-year-old Tre Bilger was last seen on Feb. 18 and was reported missing three days later on to the Celina Police Department.

While rumors are abundant, Celina PD cannot positively identify this body as that of Bilger.

Both of these cases remain under investigation.