Body Identified As Missing Celina Man

In a press release Wednesday night, the Celina Police Department announced the name of the male found Tuesday night in Grand Lake St. Marys.

Montgomery County Coroner positively identified the deceased body found in the lake to be 26-year-old Tre Bilger of Celina, who had been missing for a month.

Bilger was last seen on Feb. 18 and was reported missing three days later on to the Celina Police Department.

No other autopsy results are available and according to the release sent by the Celina PD, it will be several weeks for complete results.

Celina PD expressed its sincere condolences to Bilger family and loved ones and stated that the investigation will continue.

At about 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, Celina Police Dispatch received a call of a human body floating in Grand Lake near the shoreline along South Main Street, at the lighthouse. Officers arrived and did confirm the reported finding.

Celina Fire Department Dive Team entered the water and removed the body with assistance from officers on scene.

The body, an adult, male, was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death as well as to identify the man.