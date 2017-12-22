Bench Plays Its Part In Win Over Sidney

With senior Madi Howell most likely sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, St. Marys coach Jon Burke will need his bench to play significant minutes once the new year rolls around.

Thursday, however, Burke saw a glimpse of his bench play, and those players made an impact in ending the Roughriders’ three-game skid in their 57-37 non-league victory against Sidney on Thursday at Memorial High School.

With Makenna Mele in foul trouble with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter, Carly Caywood stepped in with four points and seven rebounds, while Clare Caywood and Kathyrn Elshoff showed some rebounding skills in the second half. Alyssa Wicker scored her first bucket on the season near the end of the game.

The Roughriders (4-4) opened Thursday’s contest with a 13-4 advantage as five St. Marys players scored, while the defense forced eight turnovers on the winless Yellow Jackets (0-8). Sidney did, however, end the first eight minutes on a 4-0 run to close the gap to 13-8.

St. Marys missed its first four shots to open the second quarter, but regained footing to go on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 19-8.

Sidney closed the gap again to five points, 19-14 on a 6-0 run, but the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on seven of their last eight possessions to end the first half as the Riders feasted on those turnovers with 12 points.

St. Marys led 34-17 at the half.

The Yellow Jackets did make another run to open another quarter, this time a 6-0 run to begin the second half, with all six points coming courtesy of Carly Dean — who was held scoreless in the first half — to pull the game to 37-21. During that stretch, the Roughriders missed four straight 3-point shots, six in the entire quarter.

But the Riders defense forced Sidney into four turnovers in its final six possessions.

St. Marys finished the deal in the final quarter with seven turnovers, forcing a turnover on four straight possessions as the Riders’ lead ballooned to 21 points, 55-34, at one point.

Carly Caywood, who played significant minutes prior to Mele hitting the bench, racked up five rebounds in place of the senior to go along with her four fourth-quarter points. Caywood finished with a season-high seven boards overall.

For the full story, see Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.