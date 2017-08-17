BBB Warns of Scam

The BBB has received information that consumers in our area are receiving calls supposedly from Sheriff Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff Office. The phone numbers showing on your caller ID are either a local 419 number or the Allen County Sheriff office phone number. These are scam calls. The calls vary in nature from collecting money for back taxes or unpaid court fines. Do not trust your caller ID. If you receive a call from a person claiming to be from the Allen County Sheriff office, notify the BBB immediately at 419-223-7010.