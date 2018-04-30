Baseball/Softball Seedings Released

The Minster Wildcats baseball team’s chance at defending their Division III crown will begin with a sectional semifinal bye, while the Roughriders will not open with Bath to start Division II play for the first time since 2015 as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its sectional seedings for baseball and softball on Sunday.

The Wildcats (13-5) — last season’s champions ­— will open the Division IV sectional tournament with a semifinal bye as the No. 2 seed in the Coldwater District and will play the winner of Marion Local (3-8) and New Knoxville (2-12) at 5 p.m. May 10 at home. The Rangers will open in a semifinal at 5 p.m. May 8 at Maria Stein.

In the lower bracket, No. 3 seeded New Bremen (13-4) will wait to play the winner between Crestview (8-5) and Allen East (7-9) in a sectional final at 5 p.m. May 10 at New Bremen High School.

In Division II baseball play, the Roughriders (4-8) — winners of four of their last five contests ­— will travel to Napoleon to take on the Wildcats (6-10) in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. May 9.

The Roughriders have opened the Division II tournament in the last two seasons against Bath — who they have been ousted by in both years. Bath has eliminated the Riders in the postseason in each of the last four seasons overall, but the Wildcats (7-11) are located in the bottom of the Patrick Henry District this season, while St. Marys is up top.

In softball action, the Roughriders (3-8) will travel to Bath Township to play the Wildcats (10-6) — who just beat them 10-0 on Friday — in a sectional opener 5 p.m. May 8. The winner will play at Napoleon for a sectional title.

The Minster (12-4) softball team is listed as the No. 1 seed in the Wapakoneta District, opening sectional play with a bye and will play the winner of Marion Local (6-8) and St. Henry (0-9) at 5 p.m. May 10 at Four Seasons Park.

A win by Minster could set up a district semifinal rematch from last season as the No. 3 seeded Cardinals (7-7) will open sectional play at home against Upper Scioto Valley (0-8), 5 p.m. May 10. If New Bremen and Minster both claim a sectional title, the two teams will face off in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 15 at Wapakoneta High School. The Wildcats eliminated the Cardinals in last season’s district semifinal.

Parkway (12-2) — last season’s district champion — is seeded second in the lower bracket.