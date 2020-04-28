Bambauer to be New County Commissioner

After many months of campaigning and an extra month of waiting, Dave Bambauer will be the next Auglaize County Commissioner.

By a count of 3,187 to 1,752, Bambauer defeated opponent Steve Henderson, from Wapakoneta, in Tuesday's primary election, drawn out by the delay as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“It feels good,” Bambauer said when asked what he thought when he saw the results. “After the work of all the campaigning, it feels really good.

“I thought we both ran a good campaign and I wish (Henderson) well in whatever he does.”

Although Bambauer will be the next county commissioner, that candidate will not take office until the start of 2021 when current commissioner Don Regula retires.

With a background in finances as the treasurer of Washington Township, Bambauer previously said he is prepared for the challenge of balancing a budget with an economy trying to get back on its feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson is the current president of Wapakoneta City Council, vice president of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council and treasurer for a multi-county mental health association, said he’s proud to be able to continue his affiliation with those organizations.

He conceded the election to Bambauer by the end of the evening on Tuesday and wished his opponent well.

“There’s not much more we could have done,” he said of his campaign. “We both worked hard and it is what it is.

“I think he’ll do a decent job,” he said, noting he doesn’t envy anyone getting into public office in the wake of the pandemic. “I wish him well.”

Bambauer is a 1978 graduate of New Knoxville High School and a graduate of the Northwest Business College, which is now the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Bambauer stated that he loves Auglaize County and he has always had an interest in county government.

“To the voters, thanks so much for your support and I’ll do the best job that I know how,” he said. “Thanks for your support and we'll go from here.”