Balster, St. Marys Chamber Part Ways

Changes are on the horizon for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

After four years of service to the chamber Executive Director Abby Balster will be moving on from the position. The change was made effective Monday morning.

As she transitions to this new phase in her life, Balster said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially having the opportunity to watch her daughters grow up.

“My girls only grow up once so it is time for me to focus on quality family time and helping to shape them into inspirational young ladies, I know they can be,” she added. “Over the years, the chamber has made great strides for the businesses community. Personally, I will miss the day-to-day discussions that I have with friends and colleagues.

“There is so much to be thankful for, especially the opportunity to that I have had working with the great businesses and organizations within the St. Marys community.”

In the absence of a director, the chamber’s board has stepped up to run the various upcoming events for the chamber.

The chamber offers several benefits to members while also hosting and coordinating events such as SummerFest, Wake Up St. Marys, Business After Hours and educational programs to keep the community informed and involved.

Daniel Schenking, the chamber’s president elect, stated, “It will be business as usual as we search for Abby’s replacement. We wish Abby much success in her future endeavors.”