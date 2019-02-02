Ballweg Breaks School Record In Riders' Win

While the snow stopped falling after a couple of inches landed Friday morning, shots were still falling for St. Marys Friday night.

The Roughriders drained 12 3-pointers — led by Carter Ballweg’s school-record eight treys — to propel them to a 77-44 Western Buckeye League victory against Bath at Memorial High School.

Ballweg — who broke the single-season school record for most interceptions in a football season this past fall — broke the school record for most 3-point field goals in a game with eight.

The kid is a record-breaking machine.

The senior tied the record with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter and broke it when he grabbed the ball on a missed Bath shot in transition, pulled up and hit the wide-open 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the game. Ballweg broke Tom Burke and Austin James’ record of seven. Burke’s was set against Sidney Lehman on Jan. 4, 2005 and James tied that record against Parkway on Jan. 19, 2013.

“We were telling him that he had one more chance, but it was something he was shooting for at the beginning of the season and it’s a hard thing to do making 8 3s like that,” Roughriders coach Craig Szymczak said. “But we are happy for him and we are happy about the win.”

The Roughriders (5-9, 1-5 WBL) were hot offensively on another cold winter night, shooting 26-of-55 from the floor (47.2 percent) and finishing 12-of-25 from the 3-point line (48 percent). After a modest 10-4 first-quarter lead, the Roughriders poured 30 points on the Wildcats (1-15, 0-6) on 10-of-17 shooting overall and 5-of-7 from 3. From the 4:30 mark of the first quarter to the 3:46 mark of the second, the Roughriders outscored Bath 19-2 to lead 29-6.

The Wildcats never recovered after that, trailing 40-13 at the half and shot just 10-of-30 the rest of the game.

In the last two games, St. Marys has shot the ball well. The Roughriders were 22-of-48 (45.8 percent) from the floor and 7-of-17 (41.1 percent) from 3 in their win against New Bremen on Tuesday and shot over 45 percent in both categories again on Friday.

“It’s also about confidence and seeing good things happen such as shots going down,” Szymczak said.